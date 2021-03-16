Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: all characters / NPCs

Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 includes a total of 46 characters per stage. We tell you where to find them and what attitude they have towards you.

Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2, called Instincts, continues to give prominence to one of the novelties that Epic Games introduced last season. The characters are here to stay. In Season 6 there are a total of 46 faces scattered across the stage. In this piece we will tell you where they are, how to find them and what they do.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: all the characters and what to do with them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 includes a selection of 46 characters. These NPCs will interact with you in a multitude of ways. There are two types of attitude: neutral and hostile. The latter will attack you as soon as you see you, so it is better to face them with good equipment; however, the former will allow us to interact with them in different ways. Of course, that they do not attack you when you see you does not mean that they cannot defend themselves. If you attack them they will respond with fire.

The first time you interact with them, a template will be added to the collection section where you can see details of their appearance, location and background. They will be visible only in Solitaire, Duos, and Squads modes. Unfortunately they will not appear in Team Rumble.

Then we leave you the services that they usually offer. Some options require gold bars in return.

Disposal contracts. Upon completion we will receive gold bars.

Upgrade the weapon in exchange for gold bars.

Random missions between various objectives. We will also receive gold bars upon completion.

Information. They will reveal chests, vehicles and nearby characters in exchange for gold bars.

Hire them as bodyguards. They will accompany us during the game in exchange for a sum of gold bars.