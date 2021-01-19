Fortnite Champion Series 2021 Introduces Awards

Epic Games shares the news of the competitions of its popular battle royale throughout 2021 with all the details, broadcasts and more.

After confirming at the end of 2020 that the Fortnite Champion Series 2021 would be standardized to trios for this new year with the aim of improving the regularity of the competitions, finally Epic Games has shared all the news of the FNCS 2021, the maximum competitive exponent of its popular battle royale, with a total of 20 million dollars in prizes (three more than last year) and a series of details such as the format of the series, the game mode settings and other details of the tournament.

All the news of the FNCS 2021

Thus, following community feedback, Epic Games has made a series of improvements and changes to this year’s FNCS. Starting with the multiplatform format, with which the players of the same team will be able to play from different platforms. On the other hand, the weekly qualifiers will have an additional round. Also, a team that reaches the semi-finals will not be able to play any more qualifying rounds. Other new features are:

Semifinals and final on alternate weekends for the players to rest.

All prizes will be awarded in the final.

The top three teams from each region will qualify for next season’s FNCS final (with the same members).

FNCS champions and top players can be invited to mid-year and end-of-year competitions for more prizes.

Changes in the scoring format of the single vs. multiple room.

FNCS Schedule: Chapter 2 – Season 5

Qualifier 1: February 4-7

Qualifier 2: February 11-14

Qualifier 3: February 18-21

Week off: February 25-28

Semifinals: March 5-7

Repechage phase: March 12-13

Final: from March 12 to 14

Qualifier format

Each week, the best teams will progress through different rounds of the competition until they reach the final phase, with 33 teams remaining. The top 10 teams from each region that make it to the finals will advance to the semi-finals. Teams that advance to round 2 will receive points.