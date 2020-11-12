Fortnite challenge: where to find Choppa helicopters

We help you with the challenge “inflict damage on opponents using the choppa blades”, from Week 2 of Xtravaganza of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the multiphase challenges of Week 2 of Xtravaganza, Week 12 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to inflict damage to opponents with the blades of a Choppa helicopter. The different phases of this Fortnite challenge are “deal damage to opponents using the choppa blades”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: where to find Choppa helicopters and how to deal damage with their blades

This challenge is divided into three phases, which are the following:

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using Choppa blades (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 2 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using Choppa blades (0/150) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using Choppa blades (0/250) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

The first step is to find and pilot a Choppa helicopter. They only appear in Solo, Duos, and Squad modes at these points on the map:



