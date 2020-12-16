Fortnite challenge: where to find beskar steel?

We help you complete the challenge / mission “find beskar steel deep in the belly of El Tiburon”, from Season 5 of Fortnite.

A Beskar mission from Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass asks us to find the beskar steel at a specific point on the map: the deepest part of El Tiburon’s belly. This Fortnite challenge is called “Find beskar steel deep in El Tiburon’s belly.” In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to overcome it successfully:

Fortnite Season 5: location of the beskar steel deep in El Tiburon’s belly

What this challenge asks us to do is go to El Tiburon, and collect beskar steel from a specific place in this location. We leave you a map with the location to which we have to go:

Location of El Tiburon

Once here, what we have to do is go to the place where the vault was. It is located on the first floor. It will not be difficult to find it if we go to the central courtyard and look south



