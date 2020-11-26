Challenge guide “take an articulated truck from the outskirts of Northern New York to Stark Industries”, from Season 4 of Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge: where to find an articulated truck outside of Upstate New York to drive to Stark Industries?

One of the challenges of Week 4 of Xtravaganza, Week 14 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to pilot an articulated truck from outside upstate New York to Stark Industries. This Fortnite challenge is “take an articulated truck from the northern outskirts of New York to Stark Industries.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it

Fortnite Season 4: where to find an articulated truck?

What this challenge asks of us is to drive an articulated truck (one of the large trucks) from the northern outskirts of New York (the huge mass of land that Iron Man brought to the island of Fortnite) to Stark Industries, in quadrant F4 of the map.

Location of an articulated truck outside of Upstate New York, and route to Stark Industries

In other words, we must first find an articulated truck that is outside of Upstate New York. That is, it is not in this huge area of ​​the map. This done, we must lead him to Stark Industries.



