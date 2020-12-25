Fortnite challenge: where is Jaleo and how to defeat him?

We help you complete the Beskar challenge / mission, from The Mandalorian “defeat Jaleo”, from Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass.

A Beskar mission from Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass asks us to defeat Jaleo, a hostile character. This Fortnite challenge is called “Defeat Jaleo”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to overcome it successfully:

Fortnite Season 5: Jaleo’s location and how to defeat him

What this challenge asks us to do is go to Hidro 16, the hydroelectric power station to the west of Pantano Pegajoso, and defeat Jaleo. We remind you that, like the rest of the characters, he only appears in Solo, Duos, Trios and / or Squads modes. We leave you a map with the location of this emblematic place on the map

Once here, what we have to do is find Jaleo. He is prowling around the area and can be both inside the main building of Hidro 16, as well as around. His steps have a characteristic sound that helps us to locate him. As soon as we find him, we must eliminate him.



