Fortnite Challenge: Where are the Haddock Campfires?

One of the challenges of Week 9 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to light bonfires in Camping Haddock. This Fortnite challenge is “light fires at Haddock Campground”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you what you really have to do to complete it

Fortnite: Pollock Campfire location

To complete this challenge, we must light and stoke a total of three different campfires in Haddock Camp, in quadrant G8 of the map, regardless of whether it is in the same game or throughout several:



