Fortnite challenge: where are the colored bridges to dance?

Challenge guide “dance on the five colored bridges in the same game”, from Week 3 of Xtravaganza of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 3 of Xtravaganza, Week 13 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to dance on five different colored bridges. This Fortnite challenge is “dance on the five colored bridges in the same game”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: where are the colored steel bridges?

To complete this challenge, we must dance on the five colored steel bridges on the map in the same game. Their locations are as follows:



