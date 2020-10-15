Fortnite challenge: where are Doom’s minions

We help you complete the challenge “shoot Doom’s henchmen or Stark’s robots” challenge from Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 8 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to shoot at the head of minions of Doctor Doom and / or Stark robots. This Fortnite challenge is as follows: “Headshot Doom’s minions or Stark’s robots.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it

Fortnite Season 4: locations of Doctor Doom’s minions and Stark’s robots

What this challenge asks of us is the following: throughout any number of Solo, Duos or Squad games, we must land a total of 35 headshots at Doctor Doom’s henchmen and / or Stark robots. We leave you a map with their locations:



