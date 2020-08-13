Fortnite challenge: stomp on a vehicle in Grudge Corner

We tell you how to complete the challenge “thoroughly tread a vehicle in Grudge Corner”, from Week 9 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 9 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to “fully step on a vehicle” in Grudge Corner. This Fortnite challenge is aptly titled, “Punch Down a Vehicle in Grudge Corner.” However, it is poorly translated into Spanish from Spain. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you what you really have to do to complete it

Fortnite: Grudge Corner location

Although the challenge we are dealing with is “thoroughly tread a vehicle in Grudge Corner”, it has been poorly translated from English, “gas up a vehicle in Catty Corner”. In other words: what this challenge really asks of us is to refuel (fuel) a vehicle in Rincón Rencoroso.

To complete it, we will do the following. We must enter a game of Solo, Duos or Squads, since cars and trucks are only available in these game modes. Once inside the game, we must go to Rincón Rancoroso, a named location on the map that is in quadrant G7:



