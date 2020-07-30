Fortnite challenge: how to get a shield in sticky swamp

We help you complete the challenge “get health or shield with sorbet in Sticky Swamp” from Week 7 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 7 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 asks us to get health or shield with sorbet in Sticky Swamp. This Fortnite challenge is as follows: “Get Health or Shield with Sherbet in Sticky Swamp.” In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete it:

How to get health or shield with sorbet in Sticky Swamp in Fortnite

What this challenge asks us exactly is to get a total of 100 points of health and / or shield with sorbet in Sticky Swamp, between the C6 and C7 quadrants of the map:

We remind you that this amount of health and / or shield does not have to be obtained in the same game; We can do it throughout several games in any game mode. We also recommend that you play Team Scrimmage, as this will allow you to complete this challenge more easily, especially if Sticky Swamp plays in our midfield.



