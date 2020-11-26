Fortnite Challenge: How to complete Boogie in season 4

We help you complete the challenge “boogie before oblivion”, Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Challenge of Week 4 of Xtravaganza.

One of the challenges of Week 4 of Xtravaganza, Week 14 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to boogie before oblivion. This Fortnite challenge is “boogie before oblivion”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

How to complete the boogie challenge before oblivion in Fortnite Season 4?

What this challenge asks of us is to use any gesture or dance in Vista Bonita, in quadrant A4 of the map:

As we say, it does not matter exactly what gesture or dance we use as long as we are within the area marked by the game:

This we have in hand is the last challenge of the Extra Time Xtravaganza event and, therefore, also of Season 4. The game itself asks us to dance in front of Galactus to laugh at him, as he gradually emerges until the end of season event. A funny way to relieve tension in the face of everything that is to come, which will not be little, precisely.

It does not matter which game mode we play when trying to complete this challenge, which is why, as usual, we recommend that you play Team Fight. As you know, in this game mode there are respawns and redeployment of the hang glider, which makes things easier for us.

In any case, remember that, like the rest of the Xtravaganza challenges, it has group assistance enabled. That is, if a member of our Duo or Squad completes this task for us, they will also complete our challenge and vice versa. Hopefully it is possible for you to complete this challenge without having to do anything simply because a teammate does it for you.



