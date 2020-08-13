Fortnite challenge: how to collect metal in Hidro 16?

We help you complete the challenge “collect metal in Hydro 16”, from Week 9 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 9 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to collect metal in Hydro 16. This Fortnite challenge is “collect metal in Hydro 16”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you what you really have to do to complete it:

Fortnite: Hidro 16 location

To complete this challenge, we must collect a total of 200 metal units in Hidro 16, in quadrant D7 of the map, regardless of whether it is in the same game or throughout several:

If you have been playing Fortnite Battle Royale for some time, then you already know that one of the Location Domination challenges of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 2 precisely asked us to collect metal in Hydro 16. The rules are the same as then.



