Fortnite Challenge: Eliminate Enemies With Common

We help you with the challenge “eliminate enemies with common / rare / epic weapons”, from Week 2 of Xtravaganza of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the multiphase challenges of Week 2 of Xtravaganza, Week 12 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to eliminate enemies with weapons of different rarity: common weapons, rare weapons and epic weapons. The first phase of this Fortnite challenge is “Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with common weapons.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: Where to Find and How to Get Common Weapons, Rare Weapons, and Epic Weapons

This challenge is divided into three phases, which are the following:

Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with common weapons (0/7) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with rare weapons (0/7) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with epic weapons (0/7) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

To complete each of these phases, we, or our Duos / Squad partners, must / must eliminate enemies with weapons of different rarities:

Common rarity: white color

Uncommon Rarity: Color Green

Rare Rarity: Blue Color

Epic rarity: purple color

Legendary Rarity: Color Orange

We will find weapons of these rarities randomly all over the map, as loot on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops. Keep in mind that in Team Rumble mode, all weapons are at least of rare rarity, so we will not be able to complete the first phase of the challenge there. We will have to play the normal game modes to perform eliminations with common weapons.

