Fortnite, Chadwick Boseman monument

As a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Fortnite has added a new Black Panther statue.

Fortnite developer Epic Games added a new Marvel detail to the island overnight: a Black Panther monument called Panther’s Prowl.

Marvel and Black Panther fans have begun visiting the statue on Fortnite Island and paying tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, according to Eurogamer. It should be remembered that Boseman, who starred in Black Panther, died at age 43 last week due to complications from colon cancer.

Where to find the Black Panther statue in Fortnite?

The new season of Marvel Fortnite crossover began last week. The Fortnite map has been evolving with different points of interest added throughout the map, so you can find the monument to the left of Misty Meadows.

A spokesperson for Epic Games confirmed to Kotaku that the memorial was planned in advance. “As with the rest of the world, we were very saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman,” the spokesman said. “The Black Panther memorial arrived this morning as part of a previously planned narrative for the new season of Chapter 2 – Season 4.”

Panther’s Prowl is Marvel’s third update to the Fortnite map after references to Ant-Man and X-Men were added over the last week. Players can look forward to more of these events as the Marvel narrative unfolds and Galactus approaches the island.

Marvel updates are available to all Fortnite players except those on iOS and Mac devices. In August, Apple revoked Epic Games’ developer access to the game after it broke Apple’s payment processing rules. There is an ongoing lawsuit.

Apple users can still play Fortnite, but cannot access new content added to other platforms due to developer restrictions.



