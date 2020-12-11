Fortnite: Capture Halo’s Flag Now Available

The Halo saga comes to Fortnite twice; In addition to the Master Chief skin, a new Capture the Flag game mode based on Blood Gulch is added.

The Halo saga comes to Fortnite Battle Royale twice. In addition to the Master Chief / Master Chief skin, a Capture the Flag game mode set on the Blood Gulch map from Halo: Combat Evolved has also been added to the Epic Games title. We tell you everything we know about this new Creative mode of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: this is the Capture the Halo Flag mode in Blood Gulch

Although at the time of writing this news, the playlist is not public yet, it is possible to access this island in Fortnite’s Creative mode by entering the following code in one of the teleportation terminals in the waiting rooms: 5394-2533 -7196.

The Capture the Flag mode in Blood Gulch is a very faithful recreation of both the game mode and the homonymous map of the Halo saga, but within Fortnite. Two teams of six players each compete to see who is the first to reach five enemy flag captures, or to see who has the most captures when the ten minutes of the game are up. In the event of a tie for flag captures, the team wins with a total number of eliminations.

In this game mode we will always respawn with a rare tactical assault rifle (blue), an epic tactical shotgun (purple), and two small shield potions. Around the stage we will find weapons at fixed points that simulate the original locations of weapons and objects in Blood Gulch in Halo. For example, we will find a heavy marksman rifle in the areas where the precision rifle was in the original game.



