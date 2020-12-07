Fortnite cancels all events with public in 2021

Epic Games decides to cancel all Fortnite events with physical audiences in 2021. The company will continue to hold online tournaments.

Fortnite will not have physical events throughout 2021. As Epic Games itself recounts on its official blog, the cancellation also affects the Fortnite World Cup, although they are looking for alternatives to continue hosting tests through the internet.

“With all that is still unknown about what is practical and safe, we will not plan any in-person events during 2021, including the Fortnite World Cup. We will continue to promote online competitions throughout 2021 in the hope that physical events will return. somehow, at some point in the future ”, the company claims.

While the intention of Epic Games is “to return to celebrate global events in person”, first it is “the safety and health” of its players and staff. As for the competitive schedule, the Americans promise “more weekly, unique tournaments and Creator’s Cups” over the next year.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 – Season 5, out now

Meanwhile, users of the battle royale have seen the arrival of Zero Point, Season 5 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite. The threat of Galactus ceases to give way to a battery of novelties that fully impact the future of the games. This is the case of the characters, who will populate the map along with a new mechanic: missions. Through the exchange of bars we will obtain updates of weapons, objects and information about other faces.

The participation of the Mandalorian stands out. Disney is once again collaborating with Epic Games to make the space soldier warrior the main focus of the new battle pass. He is accompanied, of course, by Baby Yoda, which is one of the cosmetic unlockables in this content. In this link you will know how to unlock them and what versions there are. Ah! The Mandalorian is a hostile enemy of games. By killing him you can get his rocket backpack and the precision rifle with a thermal sight.



