Fortnite: Blade skin now available; price and contents

Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, from Marvel, already has his skin in Fortnite. We show you what the Blade skin is like in Fortnite Battle Royale.

As we informed you a few days ago, with the change of the store on September 25, 2020, Blade, Marvel’s most famous vampire hunter, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Sadly, he doesn’t look like Wesley Snipes or Mahershala Ali. Here we show you how is this skin from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, what is its price, and what content does it bring:

Fortnite: this is the Blade skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Blade skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on September 25. At the time of writing this news item, all these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:



