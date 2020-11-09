Fortnite: Black Widow will be Marvel’s next free skin

Epic Games reveals which will be the next free Marvel skin in Fortnite that we can win by participating in one of their tournaments: Black Widow / Black Widow.

Epic Games has revealed what will be the next free Marvel skin that we can get by participating in one of the Marvel Knockout Super Series Cups of Fortnite: Black Widow / Black Widow. Although a Black Widow skin already arrived during Season 8 of Chapter 1, this would be a new aspect of the character, more in line with the film that was due to be released in 2020 before it was delayed by the COVID pandemic. We tell you everything we know about this new free skin from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: Black Widow will be the next free skin of the Marvel Knockout Super Series

Through a tweet on the official Fortnite account on Twitter, Epic Games has shown a promotional image or teaser showing the silhouette of the next character that we can get for free playing in one of the cups of the Marvel Knockout Super Series: Black Widow .

As was the case with Daredevil and Ghost Rider, also Marvel characters, we understand that Black Widow will give its name to the corresponding Marvel Knockout Super Series Cup, and that it will be announced throughout this week. The main claim of these tournaments is to be able to get the skin in question totally free and in advance if we remain among the best players in our region. If for whatever reason we cannot or do not want to participate in this tournament, both this new skin and its accessories will arrive in the store a few days later.

It is striking that for this series of Fortnite tournaments a Marvel character who already has a skin in the game has been chosen; Black Widow came to the Epic Games video game during Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2



