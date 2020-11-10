Fortnite: Black Widow skin (snow suit), how to get it for free

We tell you how to get the Fortnite Battle Royale Black Widow / Black Widow skin for free, playing the new Black Widow Cup.

Epic Games has announced the Black Widow Cup, which is part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series, and succeeds the Ghost Rider Cup. It is a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament in which we can access the Black Widow skin (snowy suit) for free before it reaches the store if we are among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: how to get the Black Widow skin for free (snowy suit)

To get the Fortnite Battle Royale Black Widow skin for free, we have to participate in the Black Widow Cup, which will start on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. You can see the complete rules on the Epic Games website. The best teams from each region will win the Black Widow outfit (snowy outfit) before it hits the store.

The Black Widow Cup will play the game mode K.O. Marvel (Duos), in which two teams of two players must face each other in a small tournament in which the only weapons and items available are Marvel superpowers.

The positions in which we have to stay to obtain the Black Widow skin for free are the following:

Europe: 1st to 1,200th

US East Coast: 1st to 750th

West Coast of the US: 1st to 350th

Brazil: from 1st to 300th

Asia: 1st to 150th

Oceania: 1st to 150th

Middle East: 1st to 150th

Anyway, if you cannot qualify to obtain the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that Black Widow (snowy suit) will arrive in the store in the future, at a price in V-Bucks (the virtual currency of the game, which is obtained with real money) yet to be determined.



