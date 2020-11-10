Fortnite: Black Widow skin is coming to your consoles!

Fortnite continues to woo fans. The video game is celebrating Marvel, and the Black Widow skin is coming soon.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games around. The game wants to highlight the heroes of Marvel and Black Widow will be available soon.

Epic Games is causing a sensation with its Fortnite game. There are millions of young people playing it and the company continues to innovate so as not to tire gamers. Thus, the game offers many skins, but also makes some nice updates.

Fans of the video game were able to celebrate Halloween as it should. Indeed, Epic Games launched the Nightmares event with many frightening challenges. However, for several weeks, the Battle Royale has been looking at the skins around Marvel.

Gamers may have tried to have the skin of Thor, Iron Man, or even Tornado in recent weeks. Nevertheless, very soon, they will be able to discover another Marvel character.

Indeed, in addition to these characters, Fortnite wanted to give a little nod to the sublime Black Widow. It’s Scarlett Johansson who will be happy!

FORTNITE: BLACK WIDOW AVAILABLE TOMORROW!

Famous spy Natasha Romanova will be honored in Fortnite. Indeed, very soon players will be able to discover his skin and it will be very wintery, echoes the media Sortir à Paris. The dataminers seem to have scanned the entire game for this new info.

But then, how will gamers be able to get hold of Black Widow? As with the other skins, they will be able to have it for free by doing the next Marvel Knockout Super Series tournament, scheduled for November 11.

For Armistice Day, gamers will have to do everything they can to win the tournament with three of their friends. However, if these fail in battle, there will still be a way to buy Black Widow in ingame.

Finally, this is not the first time that this Marvel character has appeared in Fortnite. Indeed, in 2019, gamers had already discovered it. Still, it’s a great way to add a new skin and make Marvel fans happy!



