Fortnite: Black Panther Wakanda Forever event leaked

References to a Marvel Black Panther event called Wakanda Forever have been found among the Fortnite patch 15.10 files.

Among the files for Fortnite patch 15.10, which arrived in the game on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, we have been able to find, through datamining techniques and tools, missions corresponding to an event from Marvel’s Black Panther. This event is called Wakanda Forever / Wakanda Forever, and it brings with it new rewards. We tell you everything we know about this event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: Black Panther’s Wakanda Forever event leaked

As we discussed in the introductory paragraph of the news item, among the 15.10 patch files we have found references to Black Panther and an event called Wakanda Forever, all with the codename “PlumRetro”.

The quest list for this event is as follows:

Fortnite: leaked Wakanda Forever missions

Visit different Cryomando outposts (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (0/100) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Play Matches (0/10) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Complete all Black Panther Challenges (0/3)

Survive opponents (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Play Duos or Squad matches (0/5) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

We do not know anything else regarding this event, although from the icon generated and extracted from the files by the application that we use to do datamining we suspect that at least the Wakanda Forever gesture / dance would be one of the Black Panther objects in get to the game; there is no confirmed Black Panther skin yet.

On the other hand, we are quite shocked that this content arrived during Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2, and not during Season 4, whose theme was Marvel. In any case, at Meristation we will be awaiting any possible news in this regard.



