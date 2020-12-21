The Wakanda Forever event has already started in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Learn what the challenges are and how to complete them to receive the gesture.

On December 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the Black Panther event, called Wakanda Forever, arrived in Fortnite. This small event brings with it new challenges and missions for Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you complete them:

Fortnite: Black Panther / Wakanda Forever challenges and missions guide

Complete all Black Panther Challenges (0/3)

Play games (0/10) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Survive opponents (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Play Duos or Squad matches (0/5) – Reward: 20,000 Season

These challenges and missions related to the Marvel hero are very easy to complete. If we complete all three, we will get, as a reward, the Greeting of Wakanda gesture, from Black Panther.



