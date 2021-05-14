Fortnite: Beast Boy / Beast Boy Skin Now Available; Price

Fortnite: The DC Comics Teen Titans Beast Boy / Beast Boy skin is now available in the Fortnite Battle Royale store. We show it to you. With the change of the store on May 14, 2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, the skin Beast Boy / Beast Boy, a character from the Teen Titans of DC Comics, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what this skin from Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is like, what is its price, and what content does it bring:

Fortnite: this is the Beast Boy / Beast Boy skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Ghost Rider skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on May 14, although previously all players who positioned high enough in their region by participating in the Teen Titans Cup. At the time of writing, all of these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:

These are all the Beast Boy / Beast Boy items available in Fortnite, along with their turkey prices:

Beast Boy Bundle (includes Beast Boy skin with additional Garfield Logan and Gorilla Form styles, built-in Gorilla Scream emote, Titan Sofa backpacking accessory, and Bate Bestial pickup tool): 2,000 V-Bucks reduced from 2,600 V-Bucks yes Let’s buy all the objects separately

Beast Boy Skin (includes Garfield Logan and Gorilla Form bonus styles) + Built-in Gorilla Scream emote + Titan Sofa Backpacking Accessory: 1,800 V-Bucks

Bate Bestial Gathering Tool: 800 V-Bucks