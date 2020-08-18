Fortnite basics – what is the game about?

In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we talk about the basics of the game. What does it consist of? What modes are there?

Fortnite Battle Royale is the multiplayer PvP (player vs player, player versus player) part of Fortnite. It is, without a doubt, its most popular component, and the one that practically everyone is referring to when simply talking about “Fortnite.” In this section of our complete guide we tell you what the Battle Royale mode consists of:

What is Fortnite Battle Royale about? What does it consist of? How to play?

Battle royale is a relatively new genre of video games in which there is only one goal: to be the last ones alive. Fortnite Battle Royale is about, roughly, precisely that: up to a hundred players parachute onto a huge island, and only one can remain standing. If we die, it’s game over for us. We will get a score based on our eliminations and the players who are still alive.

To force the players to meet and thus have action — and eliminations — a huge storm engulfs the island, randomly, and subtracts health from the players on it. Both the weapons and the objects that we find are always random, so that no two games are alike, this being one of the keys to their success.

Taking this simple formula as a base, the main game modes within Fortnite Battle Royale are the following:

In Solitaire: up to 100 players fight to survive on the island. Only the last survivor is victorious.

Duos: up to 100 players fight to survive on the island, although there is the possibility of playing alone or in small teams of two players maximum. Only the last player or duo alive will be victorious.

Squads: up to 100 players fight to survive on the island, although there is the possibility of playing alone, or in small teams of up to four players maximum. Only the last player or squad alive will be victorious.

These are the standard game modes, in which all the additional Fortnite Battle Royale options are enabled, such as cars. In addition to these ways of playing Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode, from time to time there are extra game modes, called Limited Time Modes. One of the most popular, and one that is here to stay, is Team Brawl, in which two teams of up to twenty players compete against each other to be the first to reach an elimination limit. Luckily, in this game mode we can reappear indefinitely after being eliminated, which makes it very attractive for when we want to complete Fortnite challenges.



