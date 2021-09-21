Fortnite: Balenciaga Skins Now Available; Price And Contents

Fortnite: The skins of the fashion brand Balenciaga arrive at Fortnite Battle Royale. We show you what the new Fortnite x Balenciaga skins are like, and what they bring. With the change of the store on September 21, 2021 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, the skins of Balenciaga, the clothing brand, arrived at the Fortnite store. These objects arrive in Season 8 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including their price, and all the content they bring with them

Fortnite: this is how Balenciaga skins are

As we have mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the Balenciaga objects arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on September 21. At the time we wrote this news, all these objects appear in the “Balenciaga” section of the store