Fortnite: Arena Box Fight confirmed as new test mode

Epic Games has confirmed that Arena Box Fight testing will begin in Fortnite on Tuesday. According to the publisher, players will have their points of fame reset with the arrival of the sixth season of Battle Royale, and can now begin their training for the new phase of the competitive.

Until the 6th of April, all players will be able to freely access the Arena Box Fight, being able to obtain points of Fame for two weeks. The Creative mode will allow participants to learn how to use construction parts in the best way and to understand all the main game mechanics, which can be improved and tested during matches against opponents with similar points of Fame.

In a statement posted on the official website, Epic stated that “the Fame received in this test will be counted separately and will not affect the Fame points received in the Arena”, so all points obtained in the period will not contribute to the ranking of the Leadership Table.

We're testing Arena Box Fight for a limited time! Jump in tomorrow to give the new mode a try: https://t.co/yJbaFQSX0i — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 22, 2021

This way, players will be able to start their climbs to the Champions Division and other qualifying tournaments from April 7.

Fortnite is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.