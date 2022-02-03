Fortnite Announces Skins For Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak

Fortnite: Grammy nominees Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will win skins in Fortnite. The announcement was made today (3) by Epic Games itself.

The R&B duo is the newest addition to the battle royale Icon Series, which transforms personalities such as streamers, pro-players and artists into outfits that can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop.

Celebrating the duo’s arrival in the game, Fortnite also launched a new radio station featuring Bootsy Collins, Radio Icons. Players can tune it when they are driving cars and pickup trucks.

Both skins will be available on the night of next Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET. Before that, it is possible to try to win the costumes in advance by participating in the Silk Sonic Championship, which will take place next Monday (7).

In addition to the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Outfits, which come with alternate styles (including a reactive variant for each), the Silk Sonic Set includes:

the Song Scepter Pick (which also serves as a back accessory);

the Batucareta Pickaxe;

the Sonzinho Sonico Back Accessory;

the Wheels of Freedom Gesture.

With the release of the skins, the new Lobby Music Come Fly will also hit the store, which will also see the return of the Leave the Door Open Gesture.