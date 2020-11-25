Fortnite announces monthly service including Season Pass

Fortnite will receive a monthly subscription service starting on December 2nd. Called the Fortnite Crew, in addition to including the Season Pass, it brings other benefits to players, such as exclusive skins and cosmetic items, and 1,000 monthly V-Bucks. The price is 11.99 dollars, still without an official value in Brazil.

Although free, Fortnite is a game that earns a lot from the micro-transaction market within the game. You can buy credits to get skins and other cosmetic items to personalize your character in matches.

The game is in Season 5, which involves the universe of Marvel heroes and villains. Chapter 2 of this Season begins exactly on the day that the service starts to be available for subscription, and among the novelties is the presence of the villain Galactus.

Fornite is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC. Recently, the game was removed from the App Store, the official platform of the iOS system, and Epic Games still fights a legal battle against Apple for having its own in-game charging system.



