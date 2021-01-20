Fortnite announces 23 football club uniforms as costumes

The Fortnite team announced today, January 19th, a novelty for players that promises a “crossover” of the Battle Royale game with the football universe. The game will add several football club shirts as new costume options for gamers. In addition, a partnership with Pelé will allow his legendary celebration of the “punch in the air” to be used by players.
According to the disclosure, from January 23 it will be possible to use up to 10 different male or female combinations with the costumes of 23 football teams. Among the options, only two are Brazilian teams: Santos Futebol Clube and Esporte Clube Bahia. Check out all the teams that have partnered with the game:
Manchester City FC – England
Juventus – Italy
AC Milan – Italy
Inter Milan – Italy
AS Roma – Italy
Seattle Sounders FC – United States
Atlanta United – United States
Los Angeles FC – United States
Santos FC – Brazil
Wolves – England
West Ham United FC – England
Sevilla FC – England
Sporting CP – Portugal
Borussia Mönchengladbach – Germany
FC Schalke 04 – Germany
VFL Wolfsburg – Germany
Rangers FC – Scotland
Celtic FC – Scotland
Cerezo Osaka – Japan
Melbourne City FC – Australia
Sydney FC – Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers – Australia
EC Bahia – Brazil