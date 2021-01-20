Fortnite announces 23 football club uniforms as costumes

The Fortnite team announced today, January 19th, a novelty for players that promises a “crossover” of the Battle Royale game with the football universe. The game will add several football club shirts as new costume options for gamers. In addition, a partnership with Pelé will allow his legendary celebration of the “punch in the air” to be used by players.

According to the disclosure, from January 23 it will be possible to use up to 10 different male or female combinations with the costumes of 23 football teams. Among the options, only two are Brazilian teams: Santos Futebol Clube and Esporte Clube Bahia. Check out all the teams that have partnered with the game:

Manchester City FC – England

Juventus – Italy

AC Milan – Italy

Inter Milan – Italy

AS Roma – Italy

Seattle Sounders FC – United States

Atlanta United – United States

Los Angeles FC – United States

Santos FC – Brazil

Wolves – England

West Ham United FC – England

Sevilla FC – England

Sporting CP – Portugal

Borussia Mönchengladbach – Germany

FC Schalke 04 – Germany

VFL Wolfsburg – Germany

Rangers FC – Scotland

Celtic FC – Scotland

Cerezo Osaka – Japan

Melbourne City FC – Australia

Sydney FC – Australia

Western Sydney Wanderers – Australia

EC Bahia – Brazil