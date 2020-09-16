Fortnite and Rocket League present Llama-Rama

Fortnite and Rocket League will have a collaboration event to celebrate that on September 23, Psyonix’s title will be free to play.

Fortnite and Rocket League will have a collaboration event in both video games called Llama-Rama, to celebrate that the Psyonix video game will be free to play next Wednesday, September 23. In this way, Fortnite Chapter 2, which is currently in Season 4 of its Battle Pass, would receive the first collaboration of its kind at this stage of the video game. We tell you everything we know just below:

Fortnite x Rocket League: everything we know about the Llama-Rama event

Through a tweet on the official Fortnite Twitter account, Epic Games announced that “Rocket League will be free to play on September 23.” They added that “starting that weekend, both Fortnite and Rocket League will be able to get rewards within each video game in the Llama-Rama event”:

In other words: on the weekend of September 26 and 27, the Llama-Rama event will be held in both Fortnite Battle Royale and Rocket League. In this event we can get in-game rewards in both video games. Epic Games also said that “more details will be shared next week”, so this tweet is all the official information there is about it.



