Fortnite already has ray tracing: requirements

Epic Games announces that this long-awaited feature is now ready and ready for all who can take advantage of it.

Fortnite has just been shown for the first time on the new generation of consoles, specifically on PlayStation 5. It was during the presentation event of the machine, in which the launch date and price were also revealed. Epic Games’ battle royale, meanwhile, has been updated on PC to offer ray tracing, in other words, and as defined on the official website, an advanced rendering effect that “allows to generate new visual and lighting effects ”. In addition, the update adds improvements to ambient occlusion, shadows, reflections and global lighting in real time.

Those with an NVIDIA DLSS compatible graphics card have the opportunity to boost performance with higher frame rates. There are three options available: quality, balanced, and performance. These three settings “control the rendering resolution of the DLSS and allow you to choose the correct balance between image quality and FPS.”

Not all computers will be able to configure ray tracing on PC. To do so, it will be necessary to meet a series of requirements that Epic Games has shared in the same entry on its website:

Minimum system requirements

DirectX 12 required

CPU: 4 cores or more

NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 or higher (use the latest versions; compatible with 450.00 or higher)

Windows 10 version 1903 (May 2019 update, build number 18362 or later)

Recommended system requirements

DirectX 12 required

CPU: 8 cores or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 or higher (use the latest versions; compatible with 450.00 or higher)

Windows 10 version 1903 (May 2019 update, build number 18362 or later



