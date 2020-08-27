Fortnite: all the achievements of Season 4

We compiled the complete list of achievements of Season 4: Battle in the Nexus of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Go for them, superheroes!

As always, the new season of Fortnite Chapter 2 comes accompanied by a good number of achievements, which are challenges and milestones that can be completed and carry out actions of all kinds during our games. Specifically, Season 4, called Battle on the Nexus, adds 100 more achievements to the Epic Games game that will force us to use the new skins based on Marvel superheroes. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we go over the full list of achievements.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4: complete list of achievements

We remind you that within the game you can check what achievements you have unlocked, how they are done or how long you need to get them if you enter the “Career” tab of the Fortnite menu. Now, without further ado we leave you the complete list:

Earned an Assault Rifle Expert Commendation earned during Season 4.

Earned an Explosives Expert Commendation during Season 4.

Earned a Peak Expert Commendation during Season 4.

Earned an Expert Gunslinger Commendation during Season 4.

Earned a Shotgun Expert Commendation during Season 4.

Earned a Commendation for SMG Expert during Season 4.

Earned an Expert Shooter Commendation during Season 4.

Earned 2 different Weapon Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 4.

Earned 3 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 4.

Earned 4 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 4.

Earned 5 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 4.

Earned 6 different Weapons Specialist Commendations in the same match during Season 4.



