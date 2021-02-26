Fortnite: Alien’s Xenomorph now skins available

The Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley from the Alien saga come to Fortnite in the form of skins. We show you the Xenomorph skin and the Ripley skin. Price and contents.

With the change of the store on February 26, 2021 at 01:00 CET, the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley from the Alien saga, which were previously leaked, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you how are these new skins, belonging to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2; what is their price, and what content do they bring:

Fortnite x Alien: this is the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley skins

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Xenomorph skin and the Ripley skin, as well as their respective accessories, arrived in the Fortnite Battle Royale store on February 26. No one knows how long they will be available for purchase after your arrival. All its objects belong to the set “In space …”.