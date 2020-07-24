Fortnite: Alameda Afligida and Acantilados are back

The new drop in water level in Fortnite Battle Royale brings two areas back: Alameda Afligida, and Acantilados Arenosos. We tell you.

The water level on Fortnite Island has dropped again at 09:00 CEST on Friday, July 24. As on previous occasions, this drop in water level brought with it certain changes and novelties on the island. We tell you everything you need to know about this new change in the scenario of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2:

Fortnite: the water level drops; Alameda Afligida and Acantilados Arenosos return

Since we started Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 we know that the island will have a total of eight different states in which the water will go down little by little. We verify this ourselves by looking through the Fortnite files using datamining techniques and tools.

With this new download of the map, the island is in phase six of the eight that are planned in total for Season 3. Below we leave you a map of how the stage was before 07/24/2020 at 09:00 CEST …

Map of the island before 9AM CEST on July 24, 2020

And, again, below we leave you a map with how the island has been after this new drop in water level, at 09:00 CEST on 07/24/2020:

The most significant changes from this new stage modification are the fact that Acantilados Arenosos and Alameda Afligida return to the island as named locations, as the water has dried in these areas almost entirely. To make matters worse, the southwest of the island has been connected by land; This change was so that the cars could travel through this part of the stage without restrictions, although, finally, their inclusion in Fortnite has been delayed indefinitely.



