Fortnite Afterlife Party with J Balvin, where, how and when

You only need a video game account to be able to access and enjoy the concert, then we will tell you all you need to know

Whether you are a fan of the video game, or the musician, or perhaps both, this collaboration will surely enchant you, and it is that, there are fewer and fewer hours to enjoy the great Halloween celebration that the team has prepared for all users entertainment of the famous video game.

And, is that, if for anything, you were not aware yet, we will tell you: this weekend there will be a concert by J Balvin within Fortnite as part of the Halloween festivities, so, if you are interested in knowing more details about of this and participate in the dynamics of the game, here we have the dates and times when the presentation will be available.

Heading the event “Descerebrada Nightmare”, J Balvin, who has earned the title of “world ambassador of reggaeton” will perform at the long-awaited “Fiesta Ultratumba”, which will be a special event within the “Fiesta Campal” segment that It will include the greatest hits of the Colombian singer and producer and, who will also debut a new song in collaboration with the also successful Sech, all via EpicGames.

The party will begin on the main stage of “Fiesta Campal” next Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico, 8:00 p.m. in Colombia, as in Ecuador, for its part, they will have it at 22: 00 hours from Argentina and in the same way 22:00 from Chile.

Although, if for some reason you missed the epic event, do not worry, because there is another way to see it, later, since it will be possible to tune in the repetitions of the performance of J Balvin the next day, better said on November 1 at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Argentina and on the other hand, at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Mexico.

Of course, for those who wish to go to the party in disguise, the outfit “Party Soldier” is now available again in the item store. Likewise, we know from a very good source that you can get this outfit until day 1 of November, and by the way, a little gift, is that everyone who acquires this outfit or simply attends any Fiesta Ultratumba show will unlock an exclusive J Balvin style.

The outfit will have some different details, such as the details in neon lights of the face, which will change for a few rays, instead of staying with the dark outfit, it will change to a more colorful one, with neon light belts in the same way, and a lot of accessories that combine perfectly with the outfit, and of course, all very much in the style of the renowned reggaeton.

In the same way, since the month of October began, a wide variety of Halloween costumes have been available within the store, so, in case the mentioned costume is not to your total liking, you can attend the much-mentioned and long-awaited event with any of the “skins” that if you like, it does not matter whether or not it corresponds to the festivities.

Fortnite is available as a free download with in-game purchases on consoles, PC and mobile devices, so if you may not be interested in playing Epic’s famous video game, but want to attend the event, you can simply download it from any device that has the download availability and attend what promises to be an emblematic concert.

It is necessary to mention that, J Balvin has managed to position himself both in the Hispanic music market and in the English-speaking music market, placing his songs at number one on several music charts, including Billboard.



