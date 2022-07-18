Fortnite Adds Prime Shotgun and More in New Update

Fortnite is releasing another update to the game, adding, tweaking or fixing several content elements in the game. Always releasing new updates to keep the gameplay fresh, the latest release of the free game, version 21.30, does just that by adding a brand new Prime Shotgun among several small content changes.

The consistently popular Epic Games game in the “battle royale” genre is already in the second month of the 3rd season of Chapter 3. The thematic summer festival season, in which Lucasfilm’s strong forwards in the person of Indiana Jones and Darth Vader are presented as popular skins, adds variety. weapons, both old and new to the island, such as the combat assault rifle from Chapter 2.

The official blog post details that the biggest component of the Fortnite v21.30 update is the addition of a brand new Prime Shotgun shotgun. The most interesting aspect of the Prime Shotgun is that it deals the most damage, presumably 50 percent, from the first shot, while the remaining three rounds in the clip cause permanent damage. Players will be able to find out if their new melee weapon is loaded by looking at both the HUD ammunition counter and the shotgun light display. Prime Shotguns can be picked up from the ground, chests, supplies, reality seedlings, fishing and sharks.

The v21.30 update also opens the door for most Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass skins, including Malik, Ivy, Adira, Sabine and Stormfarer. All five of the original Fortnite skins will be available in all superlevel style variants of the season, including Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp and Auric Blaze, where previously defined skins received certain variants. While this probably won’t cause a big shift in the ranking of the best Fortnite skins in 2022, the skins are definitely visually mesmerizing.

Despite the fact that there are brand new weapons and new super-level styles to unlock, it seems that there is significantly less content than in the previous Fortnite update. The previous update, v21.20, added several major pieces of content, including POI Shuffled Shrines, launching the Indiana Jones quest line, and Charge SMG, a controversial new weapon that works similarly to the now vaulted Charge Shotgun. The update was also responsible for removing storage from the fan-favorite Port-a-Fort. Although in fact these are only the Prime Shotgun and Super Level styles, the blog hints at updates regarding the summer holidays in the coming days.

Most likely, there are only a few days left before Fortnite gets a new wave of summer content, so players who want to stay one step ahead will want to make sure they’ve put together the heirloom shards in the Shuffled Shrines main hall and are therefore ready. -for today with the main line of Fortnite quests.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.