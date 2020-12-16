Fortnite adds a 120 fps option on the PS5!

Epic Games announced that Fortnite can be played at 120 fps on PS5 and Xbox X Series following the latest update

The most famous battle royal never ceases to amaze us. Indeed, Fortnite fans just learned a huge news a few hours ago. At least for people with next-gen consoles. Indeed, it is now possible to play in 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X or S.

But as we let you know, to be able to take advantage of this significant option, you must have the appropriate equipment. Because playing with such a mode requires enormous capacities both on the machine and on the TV.

This is why Fortnite fans wanting to try out this mode will have to equip themselves as Clubic notes: “Note however that choosing the 120 FPS mode requires playing in 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X (instead of 4K) and Full HD 1080p. With the added bonus of reducing various graphics settings and disabling volumetric clouds, on Xbox Series S. ”

As you may have read, playing in 120 FPS is good. But because of this, other details suffer. It is simply the story of life. To have better things we have to part with some and vice versa.

For once, Fortnite players will have to make a financial effort to be equipped and be able to play with an optimal version.

THE PS5 ACTIVATES 120 FPS FOR FORTNITE

A version which remains much “easier” to play on PC. Kind of like Cyberpunk. Indeed, the latest CD Projekt game turns out to be a disaster on FAT consoles. Understand by this term, the first consoles (PS4 and Xbox One: editor’s note) released 7 years ago.

Filled with bugs, textures taking a long time to get clear, freezes, … In short, the game simply does not turn out to be finished to be adapted on these consoles. In contrast, on PC, it is a wonder according to many opinions. Well, Fortnite is best played on PC in 120 FPS.

But unlike Cyberpunk, we’re not talking about the same performance. Indeed, Clubic making it known: “An update which brings a“ Performance ”mode. Can be activated directly in the options. And which proposes to trade in the visual quality of the game for a reduced use of memory and a lighter load on the processor and the graphics card. ”

In fact, Fortnite PC players are offered to lower the quality of their game, so that it is smoother and more easily playable.



