Fortnite: A Guide to the Location of All Durrrburger Relics

“Collect the Darrburger Relic in the Temple and Ruins in One Match” is an Indiana Jones assignment in the 3rd season of Fortnite, Chapter 3, for which players receive an “Expedition Bag” decoration on their back. This accessory is a brown briefcase bag, from which the mustachioed head of Tomatohed peeks out. However, instead of a fruity red color, the model’s head is made of pure gold, which corresponds to the theme of Indiana Jones’ adventures in search of treasure. Accordingly, fans of the Fortnite franchise can proudly wear this decoration on their back as a symbol of their adventurous spirit.

To complete this Indiana Jones quest and unlock the expedition bag, players must first figure out where they can find the Temple and Ruins on the Fortnite map. Those who follow this season’s various battle pass trials in Fortnite will recognize the Ruins as an unnamed location east of The Daily Bugle, north of Launchpad, and southwest of Cuddle Cruisers. This is the same place that the players had to visit in order to find the Tower tokens to unlock the sergeant. Snap brush attachment, customizable playsuit. Therefore, fans must return to the Ruins again to find the Durrburger relic.

The temple is also an unmarked landmark in Fortnite, which can be found just northeast of The Daily Bugle. This place almost borders on the massive crater surrounding The Daily Bugle in Fortnite; therefore, players should have no trouble finding it.

Finding Durrrburger Relics in Fortnite

To clarify: both the Temple and the Ruins are located in the northeastern part of the map. The temple is located northeast of Daily Bugle, and the Ruins are on a peninsula east of Bugle Crater. Therefore, players must visit both of these locations within the same match in search of two Durrburger relics. Fans familiar with the history of Fortnite will recognize Durrr Burger as a fictional fast food restaurant chain in the Fortnite universe. In addition, the model of the Relic resembles the head of Beef Boss, the mascot of Durr Burger. Thus, players should be on the lookout for this distinctive quest item when exploring the Temple and Ruins.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to determine the exact location of the Darrburger relic in a Temple or Ruins in Fortnite, because the quest item appears in random places every match. However, the landmarks remain unchanged. To find each Durrrburger relic, go to the sites and check the HUD for a white triangle with an exclamation mark. Follow the icon to find the relics and complete the task to unlock the decoration on the back of the expedition bag in Fortnite.