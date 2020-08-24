Fortnite: a collaboration with Marvel for season 4?

On August 27, Fortnite is shifting into high gear. Indeed, players around the world will be able to discover the brand new season to date.

This is of course season 4, which is gradually being revealed on the Internet. For its part, Fortnite’s official French Twitter account has left a rather telling clue as to what it has in store for us.

On a tweet, we therefore see a video that is worth seeing… For good reason, it seems to tease us a big surprise that will delight Marvel aficionados.

As we know, Fortnite is riddled with references to superheroes, including the DC Universe’s Aquaman trident. This time around, it’s Marvel that the game wants to pair up with.

So we could see the faces of our favorite heroes, like those we’ve already seen in play. Because let’s not forget, between Marvel and Fortnite, it’s a great love story.

FORTNITE LIFTS THE VEIL ON ITS COLLAB WITH MARVEL

Earlier, Captain America, Deadpool and many more had appeared in the game. As was Thanos, who was teasing the theatrical release of Infinity War in 2018!

In the Fortnite France teasing, we then discover the game’s logo, mixed with that of Marvel, just below. For each letter, we then see an image that is revealed, like the comics and films of the MCU.

It’s the face of Thor, the Marvel character behind these letters. We can also see a date: next August 27; the one at the start of the season. Should we wait for this collab for season 4?



