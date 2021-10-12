Fortnite – 18.20 Patch Notes: Update Changes And News

Fortnite: We tell you what are the most important changes and news of patch 18.20 of Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2. New content update. Fortnite patch 18.20 arrived in the game on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, bringing with it many changes and new features. Here are the most important improvements in this new content update for Season 8 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: patch notes 18.20

For some time, Epic Games has not released patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch:

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

An unforeseen bug causes the Battle Pass pages not to display the unlock progress correctly. It will be fixed in this patch.

An unforeseen bug causes hang gliding speed with Venom Symbiote and Carnage Symbiote slower than normal after using a launch pad. This bug is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unknown issue causes players to be unable to fish from inside vehicles such as the speedboat or the back seats of OG Bear trucks.

The time that appears on the interface does not correspond to the time remaining for the reboot cards to disappear due to an unexpected error. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

A bug causes the “Concert Rain” VFX setting to remain on the island after returning to the waiting room, unless we re-enter the island and return to the lobby. This issue is expected to be fixed in this patch.

A bug causes trees to not appear on auto-generated island maps. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Save the World mode

An unforeseen error means that we cannot change our Hero’s equipment from the lobby if we play with control. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Changes and fixes in the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite

An issue to be fixed means that Nintendo Switch players cannot be heard by players on other platforms when using voice chat, but can be heard by other Switch players as well. This issue is being investigated.

An unforeseen error causes the Fortnite app to crash on OnePlus Nord devices. This bug is being investigated.