Fortnite – 17.10 Patch Notes: Update Changes And News

Fortnite: We tell you what are the most important changes and news of patch 17.10 of Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2. New content update. Fortnite patch 17.10 arrived in the game on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, bringing with it many changes and new features. Here we tell you what are the most important improvements in this new content update for Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: 17.10 patch notes

For some time, Epic Games has not released patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch.

General Fortnite changes and fixes

The notice that the store has been updated does not disappear. This bug has been fixed in this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

Players may sometimes take damage while inside a moving vehicle. This has been fixed.

Disabled option to swap loot in Battle Lab to fix bug. This option is expected to return with this patch.

The character collection to date cannot be completed because the entries for Doctor Slone and Bunker Jonesy are not being completed correctly even though we interact with them.

A bug renders UFOs un piloted if an abducted object falls on top of them. It has been fixed.

Bunnywolf and Llion skins and their respective backpacks have been temporarily disabled while fixing a bug. They are expected to return in this patch.

A bug causes one-handed spikes to give extra hits. This has been fixed.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

An error causes that, at the end of each round, the markers and positions are not displayed correctly.

An error causes the default controller device to appear on the screen if the join on the fly option is used.

Some images appear cropped in the “Discover” tab. This has been fixed.

A bug causes us to get stuck in an infinite loading screen when flying off an island.