Fortnite – 15.40 Patch Notes: New Update

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of patch 15.40 of Fortnite Battle Royale. New content update.

Fortnite patch 15.40 arrived on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and brought with it many changes and news. Here are the most important improvements in this new content update for Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

As you know, Epic Games does not publish patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

Due to an error, the total number of gold bars we own appears as zero in the middle of a game. This has been fixed.

An unexpected error causes the purple XP coins to disappear without more, and without giving us the experience, if we go through them while we are in a car. This bug has been corrected.

Matchmaking (searching for matches) does not start if a party member leaves the party early. With this new patch this bug is fixed.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

Phone booths do not take Creative Island settings into account when using the “start with peak” setting set to “no”. This has been fixed.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Save the World mode

Portraits of Survivors Mythical Leaders appear as silhouettes. This is only a visual error and does not affect the attribute bonuses that they provide us. However, as it is a bug, it has also been fixed with this patch.

Finding a Burger Restaurant does not count toward Ventura’s mission “Locating: Burger Break.” This has been fixed.