Fortnite – 15.30 patch notes: update changes

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of Fortnite Battle Royale patch 15.30. New content update.

Fortnite patch 15.30 arrived on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and brought with it many changes and news. Here are the most important improvements in this new content update for Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, such as the new Command Contract mode:

Fortnite: 15.30 Patch Notes

As you know, Epic Games does not publish patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch.

General Fortnite changes and fixes

When we try to edit the icon and the color of our banner while playing with a controller, we can have difficulty doing this. It has been fixed.

Edited Superhero Skins. Previously, the black / black and white / white primary and secondary color combinations gave unfair advantages to players who chose them; it is no longer possible to combine these colors. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, you can request a refund for this or these skins within 30 days of logging into the game for the first time after patch 15.30.

Loading screens on PlayStation and Xbox are longer than they should be after completing a game session. This has been fixed.

The El Niño backpacking accessory can block the player’s vision when he is aiming his gun sights. This has been fixed.

The Jumpshot skin has no facial hair due to a bug; this has been fixed.

The sound of various actions such as hitting weak points or opening chests is delayed. This has been fixed.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

Due to a bug, it is possible to take damage while falling from a great height while inside a car. It has been corrected.

OG Bear trucks were temporarily disabled due to a bug. They have been re-introduced into the game.

Zero Point’s healing effect was temporarily disabled due to a bug. It has been reintroduced into the game.

Sometimes the game would freeze when going to the “Competition” tab on PlayStation and Xbox. This has been fixed.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

A bug on Xbox makes certain hologram items invisible. This has been fixed.

The “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs have been changed in the Creative inventory. It has been fixed.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Save the World mode

Some peaks were not displaying their animation correctly. This has been fixed.

Another Ventura mission (“Eliminations: They Came From the Mist”) cannot be completed by eliminating “Takers”.

Mobile fixes and changes in Fortnite

Axis of motion is stuck on “roll” on Nintendo Switch. It has been corrected.

The LT / RT triggers on the Xbox Elite controllers on Android are not working properly. It has been fixed.