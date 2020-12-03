Fortnite: 15.3 million players during the Galactus Event

Epic Games reveals the surprising results of the battle royale video game, which, far from being in the doldrums, presents its best historical results.

Epic Games has confirmed that the Galactus Event of Fortnite: Battle Royale with which Season 4 was dismissed to make way for Season 5 has resulted in no less than 15.3 million concurrent players, a new record for the video game in an unforgettable 2020 year for the North American giant.

Fifteen million users welcomed at the same time what was going to translate into Zero Point, the start of Season 5, to record this manifestation of roots in Fortnite by the community around the world . Far from being in a downward trend in terms of players and audience, Fortnite has managed to revitalize itself to the point of exceeding the 12.3 million users who, back in April, got together to see the concert of rapper Travis Scott.

Above the Travis Scott concert and DJ Marshmello event

Few now seem like the 10.7 million recorded during the DJ Mashmello event in February 2019; The Galactus Event has established a new ceiling, a new limit, which shows above all that the health status of Fortnite Chapter 2 is positive and attractive enough for brands to think in more figures like the current ones for several years.

Because the Galactus Event, individually, has managed to register more than 3.4 million viewers on YouTube and Twitch; In other words, in this case we are not only talking about players, but also about spectators. That figure could have been even higher if it had not been for the problems identified in the respective platforms, especially in Amazon’s, where the traffic was such that the servers collapsed for a few moments.



