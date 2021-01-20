Fortnite – 15.21 patch notes: update changes

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of patch 15.21 of Fortnite Battle Royale. New content update.

Fortnite Patch 15.21 arrived on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 and brought with it many changes and news. Here are the most important improvements in this new content update for Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite – Patch Notes 15.21

As you know, Epic Games does not publish patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are currently in the game, and which of them will be fixed with each patch.

General Fortnite changes and fixes

Difficulty has been detected when editing our banner if we are playing with a controller. This has been fixed.

On PlayStation and Xbox, there are sometimes excessively long loading screens after completing a game session. This is being investigated.

The sound of certain actions, such as opening a chest or hitting a weak point on an object on stage, sounds delayed. This bug has been corrected.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode

A bug causes the game to freeze when going to the Competition tab on PlayStation and Xbox. It has been fixed.

The gameplay mechanic of moving under the sand in the center of the island has been reactivated.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

In the Creative Mode inventory, the options for “Prefab” and “Devices” have been changed.

The banners that are used to activate or hide text are not working properly. Investigating what causes this error.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite’s Save the World mode

Fixed a bug where, when eliminating Takers, Venture’s “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” mission would not advance its progress.