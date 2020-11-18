Fortnite – 14.60 patch notes: update changes

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of Fortnite patch 14.60. Fortnite Battle Royale Patch 14.60 Notes.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, patch 14.60 arrived in Fortnite. This content update belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Here are the patch notes, as well as the most important changes and news that it has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale:

Changes and fixes with Fortnite Patch 14.60

Patch 14.60 brought Fortnite Battle Royale, as usual, a relatively extensive list of changes and fixes, which we have seen by reading the official Fortnite Trello, from Epic Games:

General Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

Disabling voice chat on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S makes it impossible for us to re-enable it again. This bug has been corrected.

The option “lock input method as mouse” does not work as it should. Has been corrected.

Creative changes and general fixes

The team size is not what it should be in custom games with the “join the game already started” option enabled. It has been fixed.

Save the World changes and general fixes

Steampunk flames do not guarantee a steampunk weapon when opened. This bug has been corrected.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite Patch 14.60

As usual, Fortnite patch 14.60 brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more:



