Fortnite – 14.40 patch notes: update changes

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of Fortnite patch 14.40. Fortnite Battle Royale Patch 14.40 Notes.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, patch 14.40 arrived in Fortnite. This content update belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Here are the patch notes, in addition to the most important changes and news that it has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale, such as the arrival of Fortnitemares 2020 :

Changes and fixes with Fortnite patch 14.40

Patch 14.40 brought Fortnite Battle Royale, as usual, a relatively extensive list of changes and fixes, which we have seen by reading the official Fortnite Trello, from Epic Games:

General changes and fixes

Beekeepers peak has been disabled due to a bug, and will be enabled again in a future update when the bug is fixed.

General Battle Royale Mode Changes and Fixes

The inventory is randomly disordered after respawning after dying in Team Melee. This bug has been fixed.

Creative changes and general fixes

Players without matchmaking permissions cannot edit team size. This has been fixed.

Due to an error, the color of the sky did not change when editing the corresponding settings. It has been fixed.

The density of the fog and the lighting around it was unintentionally changed in patch 14.30. Settings have been returned to previous parameters.

Save the World changes and general fixes

After patch 14.30, crashes increased when attempting to start any quest. Stability has been improved with patch 14.40.

The epic mini-boss does not appear during “Catch the Storm” missions. This bug is being investigated.

General Fortnite Mobile Fixes and Changes

Due to a bug, vehicle controls do not appear when riding. It has been fixed with the latest patch.

On Nintendo Switch, the Gold and Silver styles of Mystique and Doctor Doom appear with black textures. This bug has been fixed.



