Fortnite – 14.30 patch notes: update changes

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of Fortnite patch 14.30. Latest Fortnite Battle Royale Patch Notes.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, patch 14.30 arrived in Fortnite. This content update belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Here are the patch notes, as well as the most important changes and news that it has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale:

Changes and fixes with Fortnite patch 14.30

Patch 14.30 brought Fortnite Battle Royale, as usual, a relatively extensive list of changes and fixes, which we have seen by reading the official Fortnite Trello, from Epic Games:

General changes and fixes

The audio of the “Last Forever” gesture sounds even if we have all copyrighted audio sources disabled. This has been fixed.

General Battle Royale Mode Changes and Fixes

Opening the map and placing a marker or waypoint while moving would cancel any type of player movement. This bug has been fixed.

Save the World changes and general fixes

The Sword of the Daywalker harvesting tool uses the wrong animation when hitting with it. Use the animation type being held by two hands. This bug has been fixed.

General Fortnite Mobile Fixes and Changes

In the Android version, a bug causes the experience obtained from the punch cards to appear incorrectly in-game, even causing the level-up animations to appear when we have not actually raised. The real experience that we have in our account is, in any case, the one shown in the waiting room before the games. This bug has been fixed.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 14.30

As usual every time there is a new content update, patch 14.30 has been no less and brings with it new objects in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, hang gliders, and much more.



