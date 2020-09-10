Fortnite – 14.10 patch notes: update changes and news

We tell you what are the most important changes and news of Fortnite patch 14.10. Fortnite Battle Royale Patch 14.10 Notes.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, patch 14.10 arrived in Fortnite. This content update belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Here are the patch notes, in addition to the most important changes and news that it has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale:

Changes and fixes with Fortnite patch 14.10

Patch 14.10 also brings Fortnite Battle Royale, as you might expect, a relatively extensive list of changes and fixes, which we have seen by reading the official Fortnite Trello, from Epic Games:

General changes and fixes

The copyrighted music that can be heard in vehicles would not stop playing when we disabled the option to listen to it and we were outside and near a vehicle. Entering a vehicle as a passenger or pilot should now properly disable the music.

General Battle Royale Mode Changes and Fixes

Fixed a bug where when using Silver Surfer’s Surfboard on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the game would crash unexpectedly.

Sometimes the noise generated by the hang gliding of enemy players was not heard. This has been corrected.

Players were unable to consume or throw fish while riding as passengers in vehicles. This has been fixed.

The Brightness trail from the Bifrost caused the game to experience drops in frame rate. This has been fixed.

The supply drop icons did not disappear from the map and minimap after being opened. Has been corrected.

Creative changes and general fixes

When selecting and copying multiple grid-based objects and reducing their size, the reduced objects would sometimes revert to their original size. This has been fixed.



